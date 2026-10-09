UAE Accountability Authority launches campaign to raise awareness about financial and administrative corruption

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority has launched a campaign to raise awareness among government employees of financial and administrative corruption, violations that may affect public funds, and the importance of reporting such practices through approved channels.

The campaign aims to equip employees with the knowledge to identify practices that warrant reporting, ensure such cases are not overlooked, and understand the correct procedures to follow when they encounter them.

It also highlights the Wajib platform as a secure channel through which individuals can report financial and administrative corruption and related violations.

The authority stressed that raising awareness of financial and administrative corruption and the mechanisms for reporting it helps strengthen integrity and accountability. It emphasised that protecting public resources is a shared social responsibility, with every individual playing a role in safeguarding the nation’s resources and achievements through a collective national commitment.