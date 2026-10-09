“UAE Judo” raises medal tally to 29 at conclusion of Arab Championships in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national judo team for the age-group categories raised its medal tally to 29, comprising 9 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals, at the conclusion of its participation in the Arab Championships, held at the Kuwait Club Sports Hall from October 5 to 9 under the supervision of the Arab Judo Federation.

The national team’s young men and women added 15 medals yesterday, following the strong start by the cadet team at the opening of the championship, when it won 14 medals.

The gold medals yesterday in the young men’s category were won by Masoud Al Mismari in the under-55kg category, Abdulrahman Ganiev in the under-60kg category, and Rashid Nematov in the under-81kg category. Mohammed Al Shamsi won the silver medal in the over-100kg category, while five athletes won bronze medals: Manea Al Zaabi in the 55kg category, Hamid Al Shamsi in the 55kg category, Hamdan Al Mazmi in the 73kg category, Yousuf Al Awad in the under-81kg category, and Butti Al Hashemi in the 60kg category.

The young women’s category saw the UAE win six medals, including five silver medals claimed by Aisha Al Mazrouei in the 44kg category, Nouf Saeed in the under-48kg category, Hoor Yousuf in the under-57kg category, Hessa Al Zaabi in the under-70kg category, and Sara Johar in the under-63kg category. Meera Ahmed won the bronze medal in the 48kg category.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derie, President of the UAE Judo Federation, praised the outstanding results achieved by the national age-group teams at the Arab Championships in Kuwait, saying they confirm the strong pool of promising athletes within the national team following a high-quality preparation phase at the international training camp in Tashkent.

He confirmed the continuation of the federation’s development programmes for the age-group national teams, with the aim of competing for strong results in international championships, while cooperating with clubs to strengthen their focus on these age groups and enhance their competitive capabilities.