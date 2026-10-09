UAE Marine Sports Federation signs agreement with Siren to organise Dragon Boat Euro Cup in December

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Marine Sports Federation has signed an agreement with Siren, one of the leading companies specialising in organising dragon boat championships in the UAE, to organise the Dragon Boat Euro Cup, scheduled to take place this December.

The agreement forms part of the Federation’s ongoing efforts to develop dragon boat racing, broaden participation in the sport, and strengthen the UAE’s presence on the international marine sports stage.

The partnership comes as part of the Federation’s preparations to host the championship, reflecting its commitment to collaborating with specialised organisations and benefiting from their expertise in delivering high-quality sporting events and an exceptional experience for participants and spectators.

Khaled bin Dismal, Secretary-General of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, emphasised that the Dragon Boat Euro Cup represents another important step in developing the sport in the UAE and provides an opportunity to attract more participants and strengthen its growing presence.

He noted that hosting such international championships further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading destination for major sporting events.

Bin Dismal added that the Federation remains committed to expanding participation in marine sports by supporting championships and activities that promote sporting excellence, teamwork, and community engagement.

He stressed that the Federation aims to deliver competitions that reflect its ambitions to advance the marine sports sector and enhance its international standing.

For his part, H.E. Aref Al Haranki, Board Member of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, highlighted the importance of the partnership with Siren, noting that the company’s extensive experience in organising dragon boat championships across the UAE will contribute significantly to the event’s preparations and organisational success.

He explained that the agreement will strengthen coordination between the Federation and the company, helping deliver an outstanding experience for participating teams and spectators while showcasing the excitement, competitive spirit, and teamwork that define dragon boat racing.

The UAE Marine Sports Federation continues its preparations for the championship in December as part of its broader strategy to attract international competitions, expand its calendar of marine sporting events, promote wider participation, and further consolidate the UAE’s position on the global marine sports map.