Palestinian Business Council organises Palestinian Investment Forum 2026 on October 25 in Dubai

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Palestinian Business Council (PBC) is organising the Palestinian Investment Forum 2026 on October 25, 2026 in Dubai.

The forum brings together a distinguished group of investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders and project owners, alongside Palestinian professionals and talents seeking opportunities for growth, networking and partnership-building.

The forum aims to strengthen ties between the Palestinian business community in the UAE and abroad, highlight projects and investment opportunities with potential for growth and expansion, and establish direct channels of cooperation between investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

Around 20 start-ups from Palestine and the UAE are participating in the forum, contributing to efforts to support the Palestinian economy.

Eng. Moatasem Al-Daour, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Business Council (PBC) in Dubai, said the Palestinian Investment Forum brings together investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in Palestine and the challenges they face.

He added that the forum provides promising Palestinian ventures and start-ups with opportunities to attract investment, establish new partnerships and develop business opportunities in the UAE, using it as a gateway to wider markets.

The forum seeks to build an ecosystem that connects capital with knowledge, talent and innovation, transforming meetings and discussions into partnerships and viable projects that strengthen the ability of Palestinian businesses to grow and compete across borders.

According to the council, the forum is being held in recognition of the UAE’s position as a hub for business, investment and innovation, as well as a meeting point for talent and cultures.