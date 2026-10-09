UAE President receives phone call from Canadian Prime Minister

ABU DHABi, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.

During the call, the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen economic and investment ties in sectors that support the development priorities of both countries, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

His Highness and the Canadian Prime Minister affirmed their commitment to further advancing UAE-Canada relations and developing long-term, sustainable partnerships that create new opportunities for economic and investment cooperation, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the peoples of both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region, in support of the interests and development of all its peoples.