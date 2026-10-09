EDGE moves towards localised small arms, aerial propulsion production in Morocco

MARRAKECH, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) – EDGE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Morocco’s Administration of National Defence (ADN), the body overseeing defence procurement for the Royal Armed Forces, at Marrakech Air Show 2026. The MoU establishes a framework to identify local production opportunities for high-performance small arms and aeronautical engines in the Kingdom, through partnerships with Moroccan companies.

The MoU reflects EDGE’s commitment to meeting customer requirements through regional partnerships. By working with qualified local companies, EDGE brings production closer to its customers, strengthens supply chains and through-life support, and contributes to the growth of sovereign industrial ecosystems.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “Morocco is a key partner for EDGE in Africa, and this MoU puts our partnership-first approach into practice. Our model is built on knowledge exchange, local production, and technology transfer, creating mutually beneficial partnerships that grow national industry alongside our own. By working with Moroccan companies to localise production of mission-proven firearms and advanced aeronautical engines, we are helping to build an industrial backbone that meets the Kingdom’s defence requirements.”

CARACAL, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms and small-calibre ammunition, and POWERTECH, which develops advanced aero engines and propulsion systems for unmanned and autonomous platforms, are part of EDGE's synergised defence manufacturing ecosystem in the UAE. Built to deliver capability at speed and scale, that ecosystem is being extended to partner nations building their own sovereign defence industrial base