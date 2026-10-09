FNC, Bundestag discuss parliamentary cooperation

ARUSHA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Charman of the Federal National Council’s Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Chairman of the Council’s Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, met with Alexander Radwan, Head of the German parliamentary delegation and a member of the Foreign Affairs and European Union Affairs Committees of the German Bundestag, on the sidelines of the 153rd IPU Assembly, held in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania.

The discussions reviewed the longstanding strategic relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany. Both sides commended the significant outcomes of the historic state visit made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany last September, describing it as an important milestone in bilateral relations. Particular emphasis was placed on the launch of the UAE-German Strategic Dialogue as an institutional framework to strengthen cooperation and broaden its scope across various fields.

Both sides stressed the importance of ensuring that parliamentary cooperation keeps pace with the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation through closer engagement between the relevant parliamentary committees, as well as the exchange of legislative and oversight expertise and experience, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

They further highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination and consultation between the two countries’ delegations to the IPU, exchanging views on issues of mutual concern, and intensifying cooperation through participation in regional and international parliamentary forums.

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the Arabian Gulf region, including ongoing attacks and threats targeting the security and stability of countries in the region and jeopardising the safety and security of international maritime navigation.

The discussions examined the implications for regional and international peace and security, while emphasising the importance of respecting state sovereignty, upholding international law and ensuring freedom of navigation through international waterways.