Abu Dhabi University concludes 3rd International Conference on Education

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has concluded the third edition of the International Conference on Education (ADU_ICEDU2026) in Al Ain City.

The conference brought together government representatives, education leaders, researchers and policymakers to examine how innovative pedagogical approaches can evolve to meet the increasingly complex, AI-driven, and skills-oriented future.

The two-day conference was attended by HZaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of UAEU, Mahra Al-Mutaiwie, Director of Regional Center for Educational Planning (RCEP-UNESCO), Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, and Abdelmajeed Shamlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Queen Rania Teacher Academy, alongside senior leaders and experts from the education sector.

Held under the theme “Designing Pedagogical Approaches for Future Learners: Challenges and Opportunities,” the conference featured 141 research papers across 12 thematic tracks including AI & digital transformation, sustainability, inclusive education, industry-academic collaboration. These were scheduled alongside four keynote addresses, a Presidential Dialogue on universities and future learners in the age of AI, a fireside chat on Gen Z and the future of work, high-level panel discussions and five professional development workshops. More than 36 distinguished speakers, moderators and panelists representing regional and global universities, education authorities, schools, industry and professional organizations contributed to the two-day programme.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University and Conference Advisor, said: “The discussions at ADU_ICEDU2026 have reinforced the importance of approaching the future of education with both ambition and responsibility. Technology, particularly AI, is reshaping how knowledge is created, delivered and applied, but meaningful educational progress must continue to be grounded in inclusion, human values and impact.

By bringing together different perspectives across education, research, policy and industry collaboration, the conference provides a platform for exchanging ideas that can lead to rapid transformation of education and contribute to stronger learning experiences for better future outcomes.”

Across the conference sessions, speakers highlighted the responsible integration of AI in teaching and learning, the need to prepare learners with future-ready skills and mindsets, and the importance of inclusive, evidence-based approaches to education as key considerations for institutions preparing learners for a rapidly changing education and employment landscape. Discussions also examined the importance of ensuring that the adoption of emerging technologies remains responsible, inclusive and centred on the needs and experiences of learners and educators.

Dr. Mohammad Fteiha, Conference Chair; Director of Al Ain Campus; Director of the Center for Faculty Development and Learning Innovation, said: “This year’s conference brought forward a wide range of perspectives on how teaching and learning are evolving in response to new technologies, changing learner needs and the demands of the future workforce. Importantly, the discussions went beyond identifying challenges to exploring practical approaches that educators and institutions can take forward. We hope the ideas, research and experiences shared at ADU-ICEDU2026 will continue to inform educational practice and contribute to stronger learning outcomes.”

ADU-ICEDU2026 also marked the official launch of the Ali Bin Harmal Educational Research Grant, aimed at advancing educational research across the UAE. The first stage will involve researchers from Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University, with plans to expand the initiative to eligible universities nationwide from the 2027–28 academic year.

Throughout the conference, researchers and practitioners shared evidence, case studies and emerging approaches across areas including AI and digital pedagogy, curriculum and assessment, student success, faculty development, sustainability, experiential learning and industry–academia collaboration.

Among the highlights were projects supported by ADU’s Teaching and Learning Grant 2025–26, examining how AI can strengthen academic feedback and deepen students’ understanding of complex subjects, alongside innovative approaches to curriculum design, scientific reasoning and critical thinking. The findings highlighted opportunities to translate research into practical teaching approaches with the potential to benefit students across disciplines.