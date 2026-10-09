Abu Dhabi Sports Council to organise Cyber Run and Ride Ver. 2.0 event

ABU DHABI,9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in collaboration with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, is preparing to organise the Cyber Run and Ride Ver. 2.0 on 31 January 2027, with an expected participation of up to 25,000 people from across the UAE and beyond. The event brings together sport and awareness of the importance of cybersecurity.

The second edition follows the successful launch of the event last year and aims to build on the initiative by expanding participation and further strengthening the role of sport as a community platform for raising awareness and promoting positive practices.

Cyber Run and Ride Ver. 2.0 will feature a variety of running races over distances of 2.5km, 5km, 10km and 21km, in addition to a 12km cycling ride, offering opportunities for participants of different fitness levels and sporting abilities.

The event will also feature an integrated three-day event village, offering visitors and participants a diverse range of sporting, entertainment and awareness activities, alongside interactive programmes highlighting the importance of cybersecurity. The village will provide a community space for families of all ages, enabling them to enjoy a variety of experiences and activities in an engaging environment that supports the event’s objectives and messages across both sport and cybersecurity awareness.

The event is expected to attract approximately 25,000 participants, comprising 20,000 runners and 5,000 cyclists, reflecting the anticipated growth of the event and its ability to attract broad community participation.

The event embodies collaboration between the sports and cybersecurity sectors by using sport as an effective means of engaging with different segments of society and communicating cybersecurity awareness messages in an interactive sporting environment, while encouraging the community to engage in physical activity and adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said: “Cyber Run and Ride Ver. 2.0 represents an innovative platform that brings together physical activity and digital awareness, enabling us to reach broad segments of society with messages that strengthen the culture of cybersecurity and digital responsibility.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and raising awareness begins with the individual and extends to the family and wider community. Through our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council on this upcoming event, we aim to deliver awareness messages in a different and accessible way that resonates with the community, contributing to the adoption of safe digital practices and strengthening the culture of cybersecurity.”

Al Kuwaiti emphasised that initiatives of this kind reflect the UAE’s commitment to building a society that is both healthy and digitally secure. His Excellency encouraged members of the community to actively participate in events that raise awareness, reinforce the principles of prevention and support the values of social responsibility.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of ADSC, said: “We are delighted to organise Cyber Run and Ride Ver. 2.0, which represents a distinctive model for harnessing sport in support of community and awareness initiatives. It also reflects our commitment to delivering events that bring together different segments of society in an engaging and interactive sporting environment.

“We look forward to seeing broad participation in the 2027 edition, supported by the diversity of running and cycling events and an anticipated turnout of 25,000 participants. We are also proud of our partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, which reflects the importance of integrating efforts and using sport as an influential platform to communicate positive messages and enhance quality of life within the community.”

Cyber Run and Ride Ver. 2.0 underscores the importance of partnerships between national institutions in developing innovative community initiatives that combine sport and awareness. Such initiatives contribute to promoting health and physical activity while also fostering a culture of cybersecurity and the safe and responsible use of technology.