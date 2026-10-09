Sharjah Public Libraries bring community well-being into focus on World Mental Health Day

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- From mindfulness workshops and reading-based activities to outdoor walking initiatives, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has spent four years developing programmes that support mental well-being, bringing its experience to the forefront as the world marks World Mental Health Day on October 10.

More than one billion people worldwide are living with mental health disorders, according to figures released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in September 2025. With anxiety and depression among the most common conditions, the findings draw attention to the need for greater mental health awareness and accessible support within communities.

Through a series of initiatives developed over the years, SPL has expanded its educational and community activities to help people understand mental health challenges, manage everyday stress and develop practical skills to support emotional well-being in accessible, non-clinical settings.

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said the programmes extend the libraries' educational and community role without replacing specialised mental health services.

She said: “Knowledge can no longer be separated from everyday quality of life. This is why we are developing programmes that help individuals better understand themselves and manage stress through practical approaches, within an open environment that makes learning accessible to all.”

SPL began introducing mental well-being activities in 2022, organising meditation sessions and guided exercises addressing anxiety, alongside workshops helping young people understand mental health challenges and express their emotions.

In 2023, the libraries expanded their programmes to coincide with international awareness days, introducing activities that explore depression and the role of reading in recovery, as well as sessions addressing the pressures mothers face in family life.

By 2025, the programmes had expanded to include practical workshops such as “Meditation and Mindfulness”, initiatives exploring bibliotherapy, and activities connecting physical movement with mental well-being.

This year, SPL extended its activities beyond library buildings through initiatives such as “Mountain Steps”, which explores the benefits of walking for psychological well-being. The libraries also introduced specialised programmes, including “Mothers' Library”, offering educational content tailored to mothers' needs.

Public libraries internationally have introduced similar approaches to supporting mental well-being. In the United Kingdom, the Reading Well programme offers recommended books on health and well-being, including mental health, demonstrating how libraries can provide access to relevant information and resources.

SPL's initiatives bring mental health awareness into familiar community settings through reading, educational workshops and activities designed for different age groups.