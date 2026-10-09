DGR, Chinese Consulate explore cultural cooperation in future-focused sector

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah, discussed opportunities to expand cooperation between Sharjah and China in technology, industry and healthcare with Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The two sides also discussed a proposal to establish a cultural institute in Sharjah to teach Chinese and promote cultural exchange.

Also attending were Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, Head of official delegations and visits section at DGR; Ali Al Ketbi, Manager of International Relations Department at DGRt; and Amjad Al Qaseer, Manager of the International Cultural Center at DGR. The Chinese delegation included Liang Jing, Director of Protocol and Public Diplomacy; Yu Shuang, Director of the Administrative Office; and other members of the Chinese Consulate.

Discussions covered opportunities to expand cooperation in data centres, artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing, healthcare, and research and development, drawing on China’s expertise in digital infrastructure, automation, and smart mobility, and Sharjah’s focus on developing a more technology- and knowledge-based economy.

Sharjah’s established industrial base provides a foundation for this cooperation, with manufacturing accounting for approximately 17% of the emirate’s GDP. China is also among Sharjah’s priority international markets for advanced manufacturing, mobility, logistics and green technology.

The two sides discussed a proposal to establish a cultural institute in Sharjah to teach Chinese and promote cultural exchange, strengthening ties between the two communities and supporting growing cultural, tourism and economic relations between the UAE and China.

Growing travel between the two countries adds further context to the proposal. Entries by UAE citizens into China rose by 113% in 2025 compared with the previous year, while the UAE welcomed more than one million Chinese tourists in 2024 as direct air links continued to expand.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah’s international relations are guided by a vision of building long-term partnerships that extend beyond economic exchange to knowledge, expertise and stronger ties between institutions and communities. China is an important partner, with advanced expertise in technology, industry, and research and development, alongside our growing economic and cultural ties.”

He added: “We see considerable opportunities to expand cooperation in sectors that shape the future of the economy and quality of life, including artificial intelligence, data centres, advanced manufacturing and healthcare. Closer cultural and knowledge ties also deepen these partnerships. A cultural institute in Sharjah would support this by teaching Chinese, introducing Chinese culture and creating further opportunities for engagement between institutions and communities on both sides.

The meeting builds on DGR’s institutional engagement with China. In June 2024, the department signed a memorandum of understanding with the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government. A delegation from Shandong visited Sharjah in December 2025 for meetings with economic, cultural, tourism and academic institutions as part of efforts to implement the agreement.

In June 2026, DGR led a government and business delegation to Guangdong Province, holding meetings with government institutions and specialised Chinese companies to explore cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and sustainable mobility.

These efforts are part of the growing economic relationship between the UAE and China. Sharjah’s trade with China reached approximately AED 6.3 billion in 2025, while 851 Chinese companies were operating in the emirate as of June 2026, providing a strong base for expanding cooperation, investment, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.