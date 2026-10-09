UAE Attorney-General announces updates on investigation into the flydubai flight FZ1073 incident

ABU DHABi, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) – Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, announced that the Public Prosecution’s investigation into the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which was scheduled to travel from Dubai to Tel Aviv on 30 September 2026, revealed that the aircraft’s Omani co-pilot had begun carrying out a premeditated terrorist plot to seize control of the aircraft and use it to launch a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life.

The Attorney General explained that investigators had traced the ideological and professional background of the 29-year-old suspect. The findings indicated that signs of his drift towards extremism and terrorism first emerged in 2017, while he was studying in Australia. During that period, he was influenced by takfiri ideology through reading extremist literature and following online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.

This influence subsequently developed into the adoption of ideas advocating violence and terrorism. He also drew inspiration from the 11 September 2001 attacks, and the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became firmly established in his thinking. According to his confession, this was linked to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

The Attorney General added that the suspect worked for several airlines in different countries during his professional career. He was employed by Oman Air from 2020 to 2024, joined Royal Air Maroc in early 2025 and worked there for several months, before moving to flydubai in January 2026.

The suspect admitted that, while studying in Melbourne, Australia, he regularly attended a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). Through these visits, he became acquainted with individuals associated with a centre known as “My Centre”. He stated that the centre was managed by a Lebanese man known as “Abu Hamza” and allegedly received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. He also said that he had prepared himself both psychologically and physically to carry out the plot by intensifying his exposure to material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the flight route and the airport as part of his personal preparations for the alleged terrorist plot. He then began carrying it out during his third flight to Tel Aviv on 30 September 2026.

The investigation also examined the procedures through which the suspect had been recruited by flydubai. The findings showed that he had met the professional and security requirements for employment, including holding a pilot’s licence, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks. However, none of the procedures revealed any indications of his extremist views or his intention to carry out a terrorist plot.

On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly took the aircraft’s captain by surprise inside the cockpit and attacked him with an emergency axe. The captain resisted the assault and attempted to call for help.

A pilot assigned to the return flight was also on board and happened to be near the cockpit when the attack occurred. He noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly in an unusual manner, which aroused his suspicions. He approached the cockpit and attempted to enter using the access code. After gaining entry, he witnessed the suspect attacking the captain.

He immediately intervened with the assistance of a cabin crew member and several passengers, and together they rescued the injured captain and restrained the suspect. Meanwhile, the return-flight captain and his co-pilot regained control of the aircraft, diverted its route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

In the presence of his lawyer and with all legally prescribed safeguards ensured, the suspect provided a detailed confession outlining his motives and the stages of planning and execution. He admitted that he had acted alone, without the involvement of others, although investigations are continuing to verify this claim.

The Public Prosecution also heard statements from the aircraft’s captain, the return-flight pilot, his co-pilot and members of the crew.

The forensic medical report established that the captain’s injuries were concentrated on the head, a vital and potentially fatal area. The injuries were recent and consistent with the timing of the incident and were caused by an implement whose characteristics were consistent with an emergency axe. The findings were consistent with the statements made by the suspect and the captain, as well as witness testimony.

The Public Prosecution continues to examine the evidence, investigate the possible involvement of accomplices or other connections, and complete its review of recordings and technical reports. Further findings will be announced as appropriate, in accordance with the requirements of the ongoing investigation.