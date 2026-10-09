UAE explores strengthening economic partnerships with the UK, Italy, Uzbekistan and Scotland in new economy

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia, held a series of bilateral meetings with international ministers and officials to explore ways to develop the UAE’s economic partnerships. The meetings took place on the sidelines of Investopia Bridge 2026, which was held at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel on Saadiyat Island on 7 October 2026, under the theme ‘Investing in a More Resilient World.’

Bin Touq held meetings with Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic; Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Stephen Flynn, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, Scottish Government; and Dame Susan Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London.

During the meetings, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to consolidating its position as a leading global hub for the new economy and entrepreneurship. The UAE continues to broaden its economic and investment partnerships across diverse markets and deepen cooperation with international partners in vital sectors, including technology, AI, finance, industry, tourism, infrastructure and logistics. These efforts aim to keep pace with the rapid transformations of the global economy and open new pathways for capital, companies and business communities.

Abdulla bin Touq’s meeting with Adolfo Urso explored avenues for advancing economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Italy, with a particular focus on advanced industry, the new economy, innovation and technology, and support for startups and entrepreneurship. The meeting also explored new areas of collaboration between the business communities of the two countries.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism also held talks with Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to examine opportunities for advancing economic and investment relations between the two countries and broadening cooperation across a number of priority sectors.

The meeting addressed partnership opportunities in the new economy, tourism, aviation, FinTech, transport, renewable energy, logistics, industry and infrastructure, thereby enhancing private sector investment opportunities and supporting the growth of economic relations between the two sides.

The meeting between Bin Touq and Stephen Flynn examined ways to leverage the UAE’s strategic location, advanced business ecosystem, infrastructure and logistics capabilities to strengthen connectivity between Scottish companies and their counterparts in the UAE and regional markets. It also explored opportunities to open new pathways for investment and joint projects, particularly in clean energy, technology and other future-oriented, high-growth sectors, thereby supporting the growth of economic relations between the two sides.

In a separate meeting, Bin Touq and Susan Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London, explored opportunities for advancing economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on the role of financial services in supporting capital flows and widening investment opportunities.

The meeting addressed areas of cooperation in asset management, insurance, legal services, green finance and risk management, alongside ways to deepen ties between financial services companies in the two countries and open new prospects for partnership and investment in keeping with global economic and technological transformations.