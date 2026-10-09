AURAK earns double recognition at Dubai Lynx Awards

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has secured two major distinctions at the prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards, earning recognition as University of the Year and winning the Best Short Film Award, underscoring the growing excellence and industry impact of its Media and Communication programme.

The achievements mark a significant milestone for AURAK’s School of Arts and Sciences and reflect the university’s commitment to nurturing creative talent and industry-ready graduates capable of excelling across diverse fields of communication and media.

AURAK was named University of the Year in the Dubai Lynx Student Competitions after achieving the highest level of representation across the student competition categories, with students shortlisted for work spanning filmmaking, advertising, public relations, campaign development and integrated communication.

Adding to the university’s success, AURAK student Ali Al Suwaidi won the Best Short Film Award for The Unheard Voices in the Dubai Lynx Student Film Competition. Ali’s film explores how women’s creative contributions behind the music audiences hear can frequently remain unseen and unrecognised. The Unheard Voices draws attention to this gender imbalance and the need to create greater visibility and opportunities for women working behind the scenes in music production.

Prof. Rachel Matar, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at AURAK, said: “These two distinctions are a significant achievement for our students and our Media and Communication program. Being recognised as University of the Year demonstrates the breadth and consistency of our students’ capabilities, while the Best Short Film Award highlights the quality of their individual creative work.”

A key strength of AURAK’s Media and Communication program is its integration of creative production with strategic communication. Students gain practical experience in filmmaking, visual storytelling and digital media alongside advertising, public relations, branding, audience analysis and campaign strategy.

The Dubai Lynx Awards celebrate excellence in advertising, creative communications and brand storytelling across the region. The awards evolve alongside the industry to reflect the changing MENA creative landscape while recognising work capable of setting regional benchmarks and competing on an international stage.