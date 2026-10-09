ISEA2026 Dubai connects global dialogue with artistic experiences across city

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has unveiled highlights of the artistic and academic programmes for the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), taking place from 6 to 15 November 2026 under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity’.

Exploring the intersection of art, science and technology, the symposium supports Dubai Culture’s Digital Arts Roadmap by expanding opportunities for creative talent, encouraging experimentation and advancing the digital and emerging arts sector.

It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation and a driver of the creative economy, rooted in Emirati heritage.

ISEA2026 Dubai will adopt a hybrid format, combining an in-person artistic programme across multiple venues in Dubai with an online academic programme. This approach will enable artists, researchers and practitioners worldwide to exchange ideas and expertise while connecting international dialogue with artistic experiences across the city. The artistic programme attracted more than 1,000 submissions, with over 100 artworks shortlisted, while more than 150 submissions were shortlisted for the academic programme.

The agenda includes over 140 academic papers, more than 40 artist talks and sessions, over 15 workshops, more than 10 panel discussions, seven Eco Labs and four special-track exhibitions and sessions.

The academic programme will feature keynote addresses, paper presentations, specialist panels and artist talks. A key strand, the New Media Art Summit, will explore how artistic practices are evolving through digital networks, immersive environments, interactive media and artificial intelligence, connecting research and curatorial perspectives with artistic production, and Eco Labs will examine the relationship between ecological systems, technology and artistic practice.

Across Dubai, the artistic programme will bring audiences into contact with digital and emerging art through exhibitions, performances and immersive experiences. The programme includes exhibitions across 20 locations including Al Safa Art & Design Library, Etihad Museum, Kanvas and Foundry Gallery, experiences at ARTE Museum, performances at TODA, and projection mapping at Al Wasl Dome.

It will also feature the special track Evolving Calligraphy, Letter Art, Typography, including Calligraphy to Code, exploring how letterforms, writing systems and calligraphic traditions are being reimagined through digital and computational media. These activities will give residents and visitors opportunities to engage with contemporary artistic practice and explore how technology is shaping new forms of expression.

Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture, highlighted the symposium’s role in strengthening Dubai’s international cultural presence and connecting creative practices and disciplines. She said: “The response to ISEA2026 Dubai from around the world reflects the emirate’s ability to bring together artists, researchers and practitioners within an environment that encourages innovation and the exchange of ideas. The symposium will give local talent opportunities to learn, experiment and build connections with specialised international networks.”

She added: “ISEA2026 Dubai brings together diverse disciplines and expertise, creating opportunities for art, research and technology to inform one another. Through collaboration and the development of artistic practice, it supports the growth and sustainability of the digital and emerging arts sector. It also provides a platform to explore how technology, imagination, knowledge and culture can come together to generate new ideas, artworks and creative approaches.”

The theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity’ connects four core academic tracks. Celestial Dialogues explores art, technology and the cosmic imagination, examining how the sky and planetary systems shape human experience and cultural meaning. Charting Constellations focuses on mapping, networks, place and identity, exploring the connections between people, data, geographies and stories.

Eco-Tech Futures examines ecology, climate, and technological responsibility through artistic practice, while Starlinked Worlds explores how artificial intelligence, digital networks, and virtual environments are changing the ways people create, connect, and share cultural experiences.