UAE concludes participation at International Astronautical Congress 2026

ANTALYA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Pavilion concluded its participation at the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Led by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, the national delegation presented the UAE’s progress from individual missions to an integrated space economy and advanced partnerships with governments, space agencies and industry.

Across ministerial sessions, bilateral meetings and the UAE Space Pavilion, the delegation set out how national space capabilities support economic growth, strengthen resilience and deliver value on Earth. The UAE Space Pavilion brought this ecosystem together convening 14 government entities, research institutions and companies and providing a platform to showcase national missions, technologies and commercial capabilities.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, said: “The UAE came to Antalya with a clear message: space is a national priority because of what it builds – scientific knowledge, skilled people, competitive industries and trusted partnerships. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we have moved from individual missions to an integrated space sector, and the engineers, researchers and companies who stood together in the UAE Space Pavilion are the evidence of that progress.

“Our discussions with ministers, heads of agencies and industry leaders this week showed that the next phase of space will be shaped by partnership. We will build on the cooperation advanced in Antalya to grow our space economy, create more opportunities for Emirati talent and ensure that progress in space delivers lasting value for the UAE and for communities around the world” he added.

Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The UAE’s space sector is strongest when research and missions connect directly with industry. The UAE showed that model in practice, giving Emirati experts and entrepreneurs direct access to international counterparts.

“The Congress created concrete opportunities for joint missions and technology development and opened new commercial pathways. The UAE Space Agency will continue its work with national entities and international partners to convert these opportunities into projects that advance the National Space Strategy 2031,” H.E. Eng. Al Qubaisi added.

Salem AlMarri, Director General, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “IAC 2026 provided an important measure of where the global space sector is heading and the scale of opportunity that lies ahead. The UAE participated from a position built on sustained investment in national capability, mission delivery, scientific knowledge and international cooperation.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s engagements in Antalya further opened new areas of discussion and strengthened partnerships from around the world, including with UNOOSA and CNES, among others. As space becomes more closely linked to national development and scientific progress, our priority is to ensure that the UAE remains an active contributor to the decisions, partnerships and capabilities shaping the sector’s next phase.”

UAE entities signed two agreements during the Congress, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and France’s Centre national d’études spatiales, in the presence of Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC and Salem Butti AlQubaisi, Director General, UAE Space Agency.

UAE-based Falcon Robotics signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japanese companies Dymon and JAOPS during IAC 2026 to explore collaboration on the YAOKI lunar rover and the development of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies to support lunar exploration.

MBRSC also announced the opening of applications for PHI-3, the third opportunity under the Payload Hosting Initiative (PHI), in in partnership with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) initiative ‘Access to Space for All’, which helps countries build practical space capabilities through hands-on opportunities.

IAC 2026 provided a platform for the UAE to expand international cooperation across exploration, scientific research, technology development and the peaceful and responsible use of space.

On the sidelines of the Congress, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi held bilateral meetings with Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye, and with senior representatives of the U.S. Department of State and NASA, to discuss cooperation in space science, exploration, technology and policy.

He also represented the UAE at the Artemis Accords Principals’ Meeting. With the UAE a founding signatory and lead of the Accords’ workstream on non-interference and deconfliction of space activities, the Agency promoted continued cooperation on safe, transparent and responsible civil space exploration.

At the IAC opening ceremony, Dr. Al Falasi accepted the IAF World Space Award on behalf of the International Charter “Space and Major Disasters”, which the UAE currently chairs as its only Arab member. The award recognises the Charter’s contribution to international disaster response. Since 2000, the Charter has supported more than 1,180 activations across 146 countries through a network of 17 space agencies and more than 270 satellites.

The high-level engagements of the UAE at IAC 2026 focused on building a competitive space economy and applying space capabilities to national resilience.

During the 16th IAF International Meeting for Ministers and Members of Parliaments, the UAE delegation addressed the government’s role in creating the conditions for entrepreneurship and investment, highlighting how predictable regulation and sustained policy direction give companies the confidence to develop new technologies and reach international markets.

At the Ministers’ Round Table, Dr. Al Falasi joined fellow ministers to discuss why space should be treated as a national strategic priority. He outlined how the UAE is building on milestones such as the Emirates Mars Mission to develop an integrated national space sector, focused on a competitive space economy, exploration that develops national capabilities, and space applications that deliver tangible benefits to society.

At the IAF International Meeting for Ministers and Members of Parliaments, Eng. Al Qubaisi delivered a keynote on the UAE’s approach to using satellite data for disaster preparedness and response, and moderated the ministerial session on space for resilience and climate action.

At the third IAF Global Space Leaders’ Summit, Eng. Al Qubaisi also joined heads of space agencies and space offices to consider the policies and governance frameworks required to apply space technologies to challenges on Earth.

Led by the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, the UAE Space Pavilion brought together 14 national entities and welcomed more than 5,000 visitors.

Participants included the Technology Innovation Institute, the National Space Science and Technology Center, FADA, Orbitworks and Dubai Airshow. Seven companies from the Space Economic Zones Programme also participated: Vastara, 4EI, Innovation Floor, Space Point, Stellaria, HEX20 and Falcon Robotics.

The Pavilion presented national capabilities across scientific missions and satellite development. It also highlighted the UAE’s expanding expertise in Earth observation, geospatial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. Its programme featured the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, Arab Satellite 813, SIRB and the GIQ platform. Sessions also covered the National Space Academy, the Space Economic Zones Program and the Emirates Mars Mission extension.

MBRSC further showcased key national mission including the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid Rover 2 and MBZ-SAT, advanced discussions with global partners, while the Centre’s experts and astronauts, including Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla, contributed to scientific and human spaceflight sessions.

Emirati engineers and researchers delivered over 10 oral and technical presentations, sharing expertise developed through the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt and other national programs. Their participation placed national talent at the centre of international technical exchange and demonstrated the depth of capability being developed within the UAE.

Following IAC 2026, the UAE Space entities will coordinate national follow-up on the agreements, bilateral priorities and partnership opportunities advanced in Antalya, in support of the National Space Strategy 2031 and its aim of placing the UAE among the world’s top 10 space economies.