MBRSC, UNOOSA announce call for proposals for third opportunity under Payload Hosting Initiative

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) have announced the opening of applications for PHI-3, the third opportunity under the Payload Hosting Initiative (PHI), during the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) in Antalya, Türkiye.

PHI is a joint programme by MBRSC in partnership with UNOOSA initiative ‘Access to Space for All’, which helps countries build practical space capabilities through hands-on opportunities. Through PHI, MBRSC develops and provides a 12U CubeSat platform to host innovative payloads and emerging space technologies from around the world. The programme offers partners the opportunity to test and validate their technologies in orbit, while participating in a real space mission supported by MBRSC’s technical and operational capabilities.

Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Assistant Director General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector, MBRSC, said, “PHI reflects our shared vision with UNOOSA to expand access to space and create meaningful opportunities for emerging space entities and nations to participate directly in real missions. Programmes such as PHI play an important role in broadening participation in the global space sector. By combining MBRSC’s satellite development and operational capabilities with UNOOSA’s international capacity-building framework, we are creating a pathway for new ideas, technologies and talent to reach space and generate knowledge that can support future missions and applications.”

Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of UNOOSA, said, “Access to space is about much more than reaching orbit. It is about building the skills, experience and confidence that enable countries and institutions to develop their own space capabilities. PHI gives teams a practical first step on that journey. I strongly encourage teams from countries that have not yet had the opportunity to access space to apply for PHI-3.”

The third mission builds on the first two PHI opportunities and continues the programme’s focus on providing an inclusive platform for testing, collaboration and innovation, enabling companies, universities, research centres and emerging space entities to contribute to the global space ecosystem. The programme also supports knowledge exchange across satellite design, manufacturing, testing, launch, operations and data analysis.

The first satellite under the initiative, PHI-1 was launched in November 2025 with payloads from Bahrain Space Agency, Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal, Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub and the Centre. For PHI-2, the Technical University of Moldova (TUM) and Madari Space Limited of the UAE were selected to launch their payloads into space.

Applications for PHI-3 will remain open until 6 April 2027. Following the submission period, proposals will be evaluated jointly by MBRSC and UNOOSA, with the selected awardees expected to be announced in the last quarter of 2027.