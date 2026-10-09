Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Syrian Minister of Administrative Development discuss government modernisation cooperation

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has affirmed that the UAE, guided by the vision and directives of its leadership, has established a pioneering model for government development based on investment in people, knowledge and innovation.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment to sharing its experiences and expertise with friendly nations to enhance government efficiency and future readiness.

Al Gergawi made the remarks during a meeting with a Syrian government delegation headed by Mohammad Hassan Al Sakkaf, Minister of Administrative Development, who is on an official visit to the UAE to learn about the country's experience in government development under the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

"The UAE believes that government knowledge and expertise become more valuable when shared, and that building future governments requires investment in human capital, institutional and service development, and the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence," Al Gergawi said.

"Through our international partnerships, we continue to share our experiences and models in government development, supporting countries in building more efficient, agile and proactive government systems."

During the visit, the Syrian delegation held a series of meetings with UAE government leaders and officials to explore best practices in policy and legislative development, government strategies and accelerators, institutional performance and excellence, service development and eliminating bureaucracy.

The delegation also examined human resources management, leadership capacity building, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in priority areas, draw on the UAE's experience in government modernisation, and develop solutions and initiatives tailored to the needs of Syrian government institutions.

The visit forms part of the Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP), launched by the UAE Government in 2018 to share government expertise and best practices with friendly nations and strengthen international partnerships in government modernisation, capacity building and service development.