UAE U23 Minifootball Team to compete in World Cup in Croatia

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Sports for All Federation has confirmed that the National Under-23 Minifootball Team will compete in the World Cup in Croatia from 11th to 17th October.

Team Manager Sarmad Al Zadjali said the tournament would provide valuable experience ahead of the 2027 and 2028 World Cups and other international competitions.

The 14-player squad, mostly born in 2005 and 2006, will depart for Croatia on Sunday after the final selection. Al Zadjali said the players were chosen according to technical criteria aimed at developing a competitive squad for future tournaments.

He added that head coach Mohammed Al Hashemi and assistant coach Mohammed Al Matroushi has implemented a comprehensive training programme to prepare the players for the team's first overseas appearance, with further development planned through domestic competitions in the new season.