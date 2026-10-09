UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport, Saudia aircraft

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia aircraft in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of three Saudi nationals and injuries to a number of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.