Morocco’s King rejects pressure on sovereign international partnerships

RABAT, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- King Mohammed VI of Morocco affirmed on Friday that his country's international partnerships are a sovereign choice and a voluntary commitment that will never be subject to pressure, threats or blackmail.

Addressing Parliament at the opening of its first session of the new legislative term in Rabat, the King said Morocco had consolidated its international standing as a responsible and reliable partner, committed to honouring its obligations and expecting the same treatment from its partners.

He said Morocco's balanced approach to managing migration had produced tangible results, but acknowledged that the current cooperation model had become "outdated", as demonstrated by recurring crises.

The King noted that cooperation with neighbouring Spain had made significant progress, including in combating irregular migration. However, he said certain outdated legal provisions and judicial rulings were obstructing the repatriation of minors and people falsely claiming asylum, while creating opportunities for criminal networks.

King Mohammed VI announced that Morocco would present its partners with a document outlining a clear and practical strategic vision for a new approach aimed at promoting shared development, economic competitiveness, and regional stability.

Domestically, he called for continued reforms and major strategies to strengthen water, energy and food security, enhance national capabilities and reinforce the country's strategic reserves.