WETEX 2026 to spotlight AI, workplace health, safety

DUBAI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 20th to 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The Health and Safety Hub at WETEX 2026 will host a range of activities and exhibitions, including the Health and Safety Conference, which will feature discussions on the latest developments in occupational health and safety in schools, homes and workplaces.

The conference will bring together senior executives and experts from around the world in health, safety, wellbeing, emergency preparedness and emerging workplace risks.

Discussions will focus on promoting health and wellbeing, using artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to manage risks, and improving quality of life through effective governance.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said the exhibition supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in quality of life.

He said the conference will highlight innovations and technologies that strengthen health and safety practices, protect people and safeguard property and the environment.

The Health and Safety Conference’s panel discussions include ‘Discover the Future of HSE: Build Your Own AI + Vibe Coding Solution for Breakthrough Health & Safety Performance’, ‘Building Trust in AI Systems: Transparency, Ethics and Compliance and What They Mean in Practice’, ‘AI Fusion: Trust, Behaviour and Psychological Safety in the AI-Augmented Workplace’, ‘From Data to Prevention: Using AI and Analytics to Support Health, Safety and Environmental Decision Making’, ‘Workforce Wellbeing and Behavioural Safety in a Digital Era’, ‘AI and Robotics as Safety Enablers: Lessons from the Industrial Frontline’ and ‘Data-Driven Leadership: Turning Safety Data into Actionable Insights’.