UAE, Japan strengthen cooperation in industry, technology, scientific research

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has concluded a working visit to Japan aimed at strengthening cooperation in industry, technology and artificial intelligence, with meetings held in Tokyo and Kyoto.

The visit focused on identifying opportunities to turn innovation and scientific advances into practical solutions that enhance industrial competitiveness.

The MoIAT delegation was led by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry. During the visit, he took part in the UAE–Japan Technology and Artificial Intelligence Roundtable in Tokyo and the 23rd Science and Technology in Society Forum Ministerial Roundtable in Kyoto, alongside officials and public- and private-sector representatives from both countries.

Discussions in Tokyo focused on strengthening industrial partnerships and accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and cooperation in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, digital manufacturing and precision manufacturing to boost productivity, quality and sustainability.

In Kyoto, discussions centred on strengthening ties between academic research and industry to create opportunities to apply research and scientific advances in real-world manufacturing environments. The aim is to turn ideas into practical solutions that address factory requirements and production challenges.

The UAE’s competitive industrial ecosystem provides a platform to pilot, deploy and scale solutions driven by technology and scientific research. Factory Forward UAE connects technology providers with the industrial sector, creating opportunities to test and adopt promising solutions. The UAE’s international partnerships and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements also provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand into global markets.

Al Nowais said the UAE–Japan economic relationship is a long-standing partnership built on broad cooperation across many sectors. This partnership offers significant opportunities to deepen industrial and technological collaboration, exchange expertise, foster innovation and enhance industrial competitiveness.

He stressed the importance of establishing direct partnerships between technology providers and UAE manufacturers to develop pilot projects using advanced industrial solutions, including AI-powered quality inspection and predictive maintenance, alongside skill development and efforts to accelerate advanced technology adoption across industry.

Al Nowais noted that the Factory Forward UAE initiative provides a unified platform to turn these partnerships into tangible outcomes.

The visit concluded with an invitation to Japanese companies, investors and industrial leaders to take part in Make it in the Emirates, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 3rd to 6th May 2027.