National Rehabilitation Centre launches mental health awareness campaign

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) has launched an awareness campaign to mark World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10th October.

Held under the slogan “Mental Health: The Foundation for Recovery,” the campaign aims to address misconceptions about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with seeking psychological support and encourage timely access to help.

It highlights the role of mental well-being in reducing addiction risk factors and supporting treatment and recovery, while encouraging individuals and families to recognise when professional help is needed and access appropriate services

The campaign also emphasises the role of families, communities and specialised organisations in creating a supportive environment that helps individuals recover and reintegrate into society.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, said addiction treatment at NRC combines medical and psychological care, beginning with an accurate diagnosis, while ensuring patient confidentiality and privacy.

He added that the Centre's commitment to mental health extends to early prevention through initiatives that integrate psychological support, recognising mental well-being as essential to building a healthy and sustainable society.

Dr. Mohammed Aljneibi, Head of the Psychiatry Section at the NRC, said psychological support is an integral part of addiction treatment, helping individuals regain stability and return to everyday life.

He stressed the importance of understanding each patient's needs and providing comprehensive care that supports mental well-being, long-term recovery and reintegration into the community, while highlighting the role of mental health in prevention.