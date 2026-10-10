UAE Judo secures gold medal at World Championships in Azerbaijan

BAKU, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national judo team won a gold medal at the World Championships (Baku 2026), concluding its participation in the competition hosted by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation under the supervision of the International Judo Federation (IJF) from 4th to 10th October, with 622 athletes from 93 countries taking part.

The team raised its medal tally to two at the championships, following the silver medal won by athlete Mohammed Bek in the under-73kg category, marking an exceptional achievement against the world’s elite in judo.

Yeliza Vita claimed gold in the women's under-78kg category after defeating French champion Kayla Isove in the final, having progressed through a field of 44 international competitors.

Japan topped the overall standings, followed by Georgia, Spain and Azerbaijan, with the UAE finishing fifth.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the achievement reflected the success of the federation's strategy and the support of the UAE leadership.

He noted that reaching fifth place in the world ranking for the first time highlighted efforts to develop national athletes and cooperation between the federation and clubs in promoting judo and attracting talent.

Al-Darei added that the achievement would provide further motivation ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2026, scheduled to take place from 29th to 31st October at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City under the supervision of the IJF.

He also praised the performances of the UAE's male and female athletes throughout the championships.

Vita expressed pride in winning the team's first gold medal at the World Championships, crediting the federation's continued support, training opportunities and participation in international competitions.