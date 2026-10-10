Abu Dhabi to host third European Arab Medical Congress in December

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the third European Arab Medical Congress from 11th to 13th December 2026, bringing together international experts, scientists and specialists in psychology, mental health and rehabilitation medicine, alongside medical professionals and researchers from around the world.

Coinciding with the International Day of People of Determination, the congress is organised by Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies in partnership with the Emirates Medical Association, the European Medical Association and the Emirates Cancer Society, with the support and participation of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau.

Held under the theme "Advancing Mental Health & Rehabilitation for Sustainable Wellbeing; Bridging Europe and the MENA Region", the congress will feature eight scientific tracks covering advances in medicine, mental health and rehabilitation.

Topics will include psychiatry, clinical psychology, cognitive behavioural therapy, neurorehabilitation, brain and spinal cord injuries, neuroscience and advanced diagnostic techniques.

Discussions will also explore the use of artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality and other technologies in treatment and rehabilitation, alongside specialised care for children, older adults and People of Determination.

Other sessions will address cancer research, patient rehabilitation, palliative care and family-centred care, with a focus on strengthening family resilience and supporting those affected by chronic illnesses.

Sheikh Dr. Salem Bin Rukad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Cancer Society, said cancer care extends beyond diagnosis and treatment to include rehabilitation, psychological support, palliative care and family empowerment.

He highlighted the importance of bringing together European and Arab expertise to develop integrated care models that preserve patients' dignity, improve their quality of life and support their families throughout treatment.

Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said the congress will promote cooperation between Europe and the Arab region by integrating mental health, rehabilitation and family-centred care to develop practical solutions that meet families' needs.

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, stressed the importance of combining Arab and European expertise to develop treatment and rehabilitation protocols tailored to patients' needs and translate scientific research into sustainable clinical practices.

Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Healthcare Department at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the authority's support for the congress reflected its commitment to strengthening scientific cooperation and improving healthcare and rehabilitation services for People of Determination and their families.

The congress is expected to attract more than 1,500 participants, including physicians, researchers, academics, specialists and decision-makers, along with more than 100 international speakers.

More than 60 scientific papers and panel discussions will be presented across eight tracks, while participants will have access to more than 18 accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours.