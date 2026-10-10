Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, 'Al Foah' sign agreement to empower Emirati women artisans

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, affiliated with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has signed a cooperation agreement with Al Foah Dates, a subsidiary of Agthia Group, to support local products and empower Emirati women artisans.

The agreement was signed during World Food Week at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Salmeen Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, alongside representatives from both organisations.

The partnership aims to support Emirati women artisans in food production, expand market access for Al Ghadeer products and create sustainable income opportunities.

Al Mazrouei said the agreement would strengthen the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project by providing artisans with production and marketing opportunities that support their economic participation.

He reaffirmed the ERC's commitment to expanding national partnerships that benefit more artisans, promote economic empowerment and preserve Emirati crafts as a source of sustainable income and cultural heritage.

Al Ameri said the partnership reflected Agthia Group's commitment to supporting local production and empowering Emirati women economically.

He added that the Group would leverage Al Foah's expertise in the dates sector and its retail network to help women artisans market their food products and reach more consumers.

He also highlighted the importance of connecting traditional skills with commercial opportunities to generate sustainable income and preserve the UAE's food heritage.

Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project is committed to using Al Foah dates in its food products, supporting local resources and reinforcing their connection to Emirati food heritage.

The partnership also highlights the role of cooperation between national institutions in supporting local products, preserving traditional crafts and creating sustainable economic and social benefits.