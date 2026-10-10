EU faces gas shortage as winter looms, report says

BRUSSELS, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union faces potential gas supply shortages during the 2026–2027 winter, with storage levels at their lowest for this time of year since records began in 2011, amid high prices and disruptions to global supplies.

According to a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), the EU may need to cut winter gas demand by 7 percent, or 14 billion cubic metres, compared with last winter.

Data cited in the report showed that EU gas storage was about 72.4 percent as of 3rd October, compared with around 83 percent a year earlier.

The report warned that further supply disruptions, combined with an unusually cold winter, could put additional pressure on gas prices and energy supplies, potentially forcing energy-intensive industries and consumers to reduce consumption.

Europe's growing reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and volatility in global markets are adding to concerns over the bloc's energy security in the coming months.