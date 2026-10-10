Arab Youth Centre study finds 94.8% view youth mental health as shared responsibility

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A study released by the Arab Youth Centre (AYC) found that 94.8 percent of participants believe youth mental health is a shared responsibility among educational institutions, workplaces, families and young people themselves.

Released on World Mental Health Day, the study, titled "Mental Health Among Arab Youth: A Development Framework for Readiness and Well-Being 2026", examined the relationship between mental health and young people's ability to learn, work, build relationships and contribute to society.

It identified career uncertainty, family expectations and digital pressures as key factors affecting mental well-being and outlined five priorities for institutional action.

The findings showed that 97.4 percent of participants believe psychological safety and stability encourage innovation, initiative and the exploration of new ideas, while 95.7 percent said good mental health supports achievement, decision-making and the ability to manage academic and workplace pressures.

The study also recorded a psychological and social well-being index score of 86.4 among participants.

The research combined a survey of 100 young men and women from different Arab countries with 11 discussion sessions involving approximately 107 young participants. It also drew on six in-depth interviews with Arab experts in mental health, public health, youth development, family affairs, education and life skills, alongside a review of relevant research, policies and practices.

Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of AYC, said, “Preparing young people for the future requires us to understand the conditions that help them move forward with confidence. Education and employment opportunities, clear career pathways and supportive relationships all influence their mental health and ability to fulfil their ambitions. We have a responsibility to help young people manage pressure, address the factors behind it and give them a direct role in designing programmes that meet their needs.”

Al Hallami added that the UAE places investment in people at the centre of sustainable development, with youth empowerment and quality of life among its priorities.

She said AYC works with regional partners to strengthen institutional cooperation and create supportive environments that enable young people to make informed decisions, take initiative and contribute to their communities.