Abu Dhabi launches school sports championship with over 350 schools across 19 sports

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has launched the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools, bringing together more than 350 schools across 19 sporting disciplines.

The championship will run throughout the academic year, with competitions held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, providing students with opportunities to participate in competitive sports, develop their skills and showcase their talents.

Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Chairman of ADEK, said the championship aims to make sport an integral part of school life, encouraging students to stay active, discover their potential and develop values such as discipline, integrity, respect and sportsmanship.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, highlighted the role of sport in bringing communities together, promoting active lifestyles and creating opportunities for young talent to develop.

The championship will feature two competition formats tailored to different age groups and stages of development.

The Elite League for U17 and U19 students will provide a season-long league for older student athletes, with regular weekly competition across seven sports: football; basketball; volleyball; padel; athletics; jiu-jitsu; and swimming.

The Tournament Format for U9 to U19 students will feature inter-school competitions across the school year, with qualifying rounds and finals. The format covers rugby and 11 other individual sports: archery, badminton, chess, cycling, fencing, judo, Obstacle Course Racing (OCR), laser run, table tennis, taekwondo, and wrestling.

For U11 to U15 year students, tournament competition will also include football; basketball; volleyball; athletics; jiu-jitsu; and swimming.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of ADSC, said the championship would help expand participation in school sports and identify and develop promising athletes.

The championship will also feature Unified Leagues in collaboration with Special Olympics UAE, ensuring Students of Determination have opportunities to participate and compete in an inclusive environment that supports confidence, teamwork and personal growth.

A new rewards and recognition programme will recognise schools, student athletes, teachers and coaches, including talent scholarships supporting student tuition and development, funding for sports infrastructure and equipment, and professional development opportunities for coaches and teachers. The programme will also feature an emirate-wide leaderboard and awards for the top-performing schools in the Elite League.

Through ADEK’s talent identification process, high-performing students may be selected for the All-Star Programme, an elite development initiative connecting Abu Dhabi’s most talented school athletes with professional coaching, regional and international competition opportunities, and pathways towards clubs, academies and professional sport.