Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, Middle East Cosmetics Show open at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition and the second Middle East Cosmetics Show opened on Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together regional and international companies and brands.

Running concurrently until 18th October, the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition features more than 200 companies and approximately 700 brands, alongside companies and brands specialising in cosmetics at the Middle East Cosmetics Show.

The exhibitions were inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of officials and representatives of participating companies and brands.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees toured both exhibitions to explore the latest products and launches. Participants came from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, China, Türkiye and India.

Al Midfa said hosting the two exhibitions simultaneously reflects Expo Centre Sharjah's commitment to developing an integrated exhibition ecosystem that responds to changing consumer markets and the growing convergence of the fragrance, beauty and personal care sectors.

He added that the approach strengthens business networking opportunities and helps companies and brands expand into new markets.

Al Midfa highlighted the role of specialised exhibitions in connecting brands with consumers and business partners, helping companies identify market trends and strengthen their competitiveness.

He said bringing the exhibitions together under one roof creates more opportunities for interaction, product discovery, innovation and knowledge exchange among participants from different countries.

The initiative also supports Expo Centre Sharjah's efforts to promote business growth and commercial partnerships, leveraging the emirate's strategic location and connections to regional and international markets.

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition showcases a wide range of Oriental and Western fragrances, oud oil, incense, blended perfumes, body and hair fragrances, incense burners, scented candles and related products.

Visitors can explore new product launches, sample different fragrances and engage directly with brands and industry specialists.

Meanwhile, the Middle East Cosmetics Show brings together local and international companies specialising in cosmetics, beauty and personal care, showcasing the latest products, solutions and industry trends.

Both exhibitions also feature a dedicated pavilion for the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, providing participating companies and brands with opportunities to strengthen their visibility, establish partnerships and explore new business prospects.