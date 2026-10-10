Muslim Council of Elders warns of threats posed by extremist groups, urges protection of youth

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has warned of the threat posed by terrorist and extremist organisations that exploit religion to spread hatred, extremism, and violence, calling for stronger efforts to protect youth from radicalisation.

The Council said that such groups pursue agendas that contradict religious teachings and shared humanitarian values, threatening social security and stability while undermining efforts to promote coexistence and peace.

In a statement on Saturday, the Council emphasised that complacency toward extremist networks and those who incite hatred and violence, or overlooking their activities under any pretext, threatens national security and endangers the lives of innocent civilians.

The Council underscored that Islam strictly prohibits the taking of human life and considers its preservation as one of the highest objectives of Islamic law, citing the Qur'anic verse: “Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely.” (Qur’an 5:32).

It added that exploiting religion to justify violence and terrorism distorts its teachings of tolerance, mercy, peace and compassion.

The Council also warned young people against extremist groups that use religion to spread destructive ideologies and justify bloodshed.

It highlighted the role of religious, educational and media institutions, alongside families, in strengthening young people's resilience against extremist ideologies, raising awareness of recruitment tactics and promoting moderation, citizenship and respect for others.

The Council called for greater international cooperation to combat extremist organisations and prevent the misuse of digital platforms to spread hatred, terrorism and incitement to violence.

It also urged intensified intellectual, educational and cultural efforts to counter extremist narratives, address their root causes and promote dialogue, human fraternity and coexistence to protect future generations and build more peaceful, secure and inclusive societies.