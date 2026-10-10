22nd International Education Show to open Sunday in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd International Education Show will open on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together educational and academic institutions representing more than 20 study destinations worldwide.

Running until 13th October, the exhibition will provide students and parents with opportunities to explore university programmes, academic disciplines and higher education pathways aligned with their interests and career aspirations.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the exhibition is held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The event aims to strengthen cooperation among education sector stakeholders and facilitate direct engagement between academic institutions and prospective students.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the exhibition continues to serve as a platform connecting students with academic institutions, helping them explore educational opportunities and make informed decisions about their academic futures.

He highlighted its role in facilitating communication and knowledge exchange among institutions, students and parents, while providing information on academic programmes, specialisations and admission requirements.

Al Midfa added that participating institutions will have opportunities to showcase their programmes, engage directly with students and parents, and respond to enquiries about available study options.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to different educational systems and cultures, with participating universities and colleges providing information on academic disciplines, admission criteria, enrolment requirements, scholarships and further study opportunities.

Students will also be able to meet representatives of educational institutions to discuss their options and identify programmes suited to their interests, abilities and career goals.

The event aims to support students in planning their university education and exploring opportunities for academic and professional development.