Dubai Police recognised at global summit in Seoul for project management excellence

DUBAI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has received international recognition from the Project Management Institute (PMI) for its excellence in planning, managing and delivering projects and initiatives in line with global professional standards.

The recognition was announced during the PMI Global Summit Series Seoul, the Republic of Korea, which brought together project management leaders, experts and specialists from around the world.

The achievement recognises the work of the Initiatives and Projects Department within Dubai Police’s General Department of Excellence and Pioneering and highlights the force’s approach to turning strategic plans into practical projects with measurable results.

Dubai Police has developed an integrated project management system built around effective planning, good governance and measuring performance and impact. The system helps ensure that initiatives are delivered efficiently, resources are managed effectively, and projects contribute to the force’s wider strategic objectives.

Major General Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Rashid Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, said the recognition reflects Dubai Police’s forward-looking approach to project management, enabling the organisation to translate strategic priorities into actionable plans and meaningful, sustainable outcomes.

“This recognition from the Project Management Institute, one of the world’s leading professional organisations in the field, reflects the maturity of Dubai Police’s institutional practices and the capabilities of its personnel in managing projects through governance, flexibility, impact measurement and future foresight,” he said.