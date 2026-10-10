Saeed Al Hajeri, Lord Davies chair high-level UAE-UK Business Council roundtable in London to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation

LONDON, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State and UAE Co-Chair of the UAE-UK Business Council, and Lord Mervyn Davies, UK Co-Chair of the Council, chaired a high-level business roundtable in London, bringing together senior business leaders from the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom to advance bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Discussions focused on the robustness of the UAE economy, its continued attractiveness as a global investment destination, and opportunities for businesses in both countries to expand into new markets.

Participants also explored ways to realize the full potential of the UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement and deepen bilateral private-sector collaboration across key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, and financial services.

The roundtable also reviewed the UAE-UK Business Council’s strategic priorities for the year ahead and its role in fostering commercial partnerships and strengthening business-to-business engagement, alongside preparations for the Council’s Annual Plenary Conference, scheduled to take place in London on 15th October 2026.

The meeting reaffirmed the UAE and the United Kingdom’s shared commitment to advancing their longstanding economic partnership, unlocking new investment opportunities, and supporting sustainable, private-sector-led growth. The two sides underscored the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration in advancing shared economic priorities and delivering tangible benefits for businesses in both countries.