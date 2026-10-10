Dubai Police, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children advance victim protection

DUBAI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have trained 25 officers and personnel in specialised techniques for interviewing and supporting victims of human trafficking, placing greater emphasis on their psychological wellbeing, dignity and individual needs.

Organised by the General Department of Human Rights in cooperation with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, the training took place at the Dubai Police Officers Club under the title ‘The Art of Interviewing Human Trafficking Victims: Professional Applications from a Psychosocial Perspective’.

The programme brought together 25 specialists, including commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers and other personnel working in human trafficking prevention, investigation and victim protection.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Humaid Al Bannai, Acting Director of the Human Trafficking Monitoring Centre at Dubai Police, said the training reflects the force’s commitment to continuously developing the capabilities of personnel responsible for handling human trafficking cases.

He explained that supporting victims requires more than conducting investigations or following legal procedures. It also involves understanding the psychological, social and humanitarian circumstances of each individual.

“Dealing with victims of human trafficking goes beyond security and legal considerations. It requires a comprehensive understanding of their psychological and social circumstances and a response tailored to their individual needs,” he said.

He added that the training aims to improve the quality of support provided from the first interview through to protection, care and assistance in overcoming the effects of exploitation.

The training was delivered by Dr Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

She introduced participants to professional interviewing techniques that help victims feel safe, respected and supported while providing information about their experiences.

The sessions focused on effective communication, recognising psychological and behavioural indicators, and choosing appropriate questions based on each person’s circumstances.

Participants also explored how individual, cultural and social differences can influence a victim’s response during an interview and why these factors must be considered to protect their rights and dignity.