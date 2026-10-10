Sharjah hosts 16th ALECGS Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arabic Language Educational Centre for Gulf States (ALECGS), one of the institutions affiliated with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS), held the 16th meeting of its Board of Trustees in Sharjah as part of its 2025-2026 session.

The meeting brought together board members representing the bureau's member states.

The meeting was chaired by Bodour Ibrahim Al Badi Al Naqbi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the current term, and attended by Dr Eisa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Center.

Opening the session, Al Naqbi welcomed board members and praised their cooperation and contributions during the current term. She highlighted progress achieved by the centre and stressed the importance of continued coordination among member states to support the development of Arabic language education and learning, as well as programmes dedicated to the language.

For his part, Al Hammadi expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support of the centre, including the provision of an independent headquarters and facilities for its operations.

He also expressed appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Education for hosting the meeting and supporting the implementation of the centre's programmes.

Board members reviewed recommendations and decisions from the previous meeting and discussed progress in their implementation.

The agenda also included a review of the executive framework for strategic initiatives and programmes of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and its affiliated centres for 2026-2030, with particular focus on an initiative aimed at strengthening Arabic language teaching and learning.

The meeting also looked at the achievements of the present 2025/2026 session, that is, the period from 28th April to 5th October 5, 2026, during which the Council considered the implementation of the Center’s approved programs for that session as well as the activities and programs carried out outside the scope of the plan, pointing out the variety of the Center’s work and the wide range of its scientific, educational and cultural activities.

Discussions also covered upcoming programmes, including the sixth edition of the Gulf Arabic Language Competitions, as well as scheduling arrangements and preparations for the board's next meeting.

Board members emphasised the need to continue developing the centre's programmes in line with the strategic direction of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States. They also called for closer coordination among member states to support efforts aimed at improving Arabic language education and educational practices across the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the board commended the centre's efforts in implementing its programmes and initiatives, stressing the importance of continued institutional cooperation among Gulf states to strengthen the position of the Arabic language and reinforce its role in cultural identity and belonging.