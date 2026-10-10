700+ global leaders gather in Dubai for Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026

DUBAI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 kicks off next Tuesday, organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), in cooperation with Dubai future foundation, from 13 to 15 October.

The three-day meeting will bring together more than 700 global leaders and experts from government, business, academia, sport, and culture for a programme of strategic dialogue, experiential learning, and practical collaboration.

The meeting is part of a long-standing partnership spanning more than 17 years between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, a partnership that has produced a series of specialised international forums focused on anticipating the future and shaping its agenda, and has consistently brought UAE perspectives into global dialogues, including the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos.

The meeting will bring together leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, academics, policymakers and members of WEF’s next-generation communities to discuss technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, economic resilience, innovation and sustainable development, while exploring how to build more resilient, inclusive and prosperous futures.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Principal Chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, said the meeting s reflects the continuity of a robust and longstanding partnership between the UAE Government and WEF, and translates both parties' commitment to advancing international cooperation and global dialogue on the future of development.

“The meeting offers an open global platform for exchanging perspectives and identifying solutions that enable nations and leaders to respond to rapid change. It supports the development of more innovative decision-making models, the adoption of proactive approaches, and the creation of more resilient governments, competitive economies, and prosperous, future-ready societies,” said Al Gergawi.

He added that discussions will centre on the issues with the greatest bearing on the world's future, including artificial intelligence and technology, economics, geopolitical challenges, leadership, and climate and sustainability, alongside a range of issues tied to the future of societies, economies, and governments.

He noted that the meetings outcomes will equip participating leaders with tools and perspectives to transform emerging challenges into opportunities for growth, innovation, and development.

Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO, World Economic Forum and Principal Chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, said, “The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders will bring emerging and established leaders together to examine the challenges and opportunities that will define the coming decades. By connecting leaders across sectors, regions and generations, the meeting will help advance practical ideas and partnerships for a more resilient future for all."

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders is structured around six core themes: Artificial Intelligence, Technology and Human Agency; Science, Discovery and Innovation; Economic Growth; Geopolitics, Security and History; Leadership, Business Innovation and Human Flourishing; and Climate, Nature and Sustainability.

The programme combines strategic dialogue with innovative formats, including ideation labs, immersive simulations, Betazone sessions, and podcast recordings, designed to help leaders move from foresight to action. Sessions will examine global transformations and the proactive policies needed to navigate rapid advances in technology, science, and innovation.

The Meeting will bring together government leaders, business executives, international organisations, experts, academics, and innovators from around the world, alongside members of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers, and Social Innovators communities, as well as young Arab leaders from the Great Arab Minds initiative, strengthening Arab talent’s contribution to global dialogue and future-focused solutions.

Hosting the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for dialogue, innovation, and future readiness, building on its record of convening international stakeholders and empowering future leaders.