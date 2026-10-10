Rashid bin Humaid receives Global Brands Awards 2026 for Ajman Municipality & Planning Department’s 'Smart Investment Maps' project

AJMAN, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, has received the Global Brands Awards 2026 in the Most Advanced Market Analytics and Mapping Solutions category, in recognition of the Department’s “Smart Investment Maps” project.

The award recognises the project’s innovative use of digital technologies and advanced geospatial data to develop smart solutions that support investment decision-making, improve the management of investment opportunities, and strengthen Ajman’s position as an attractive investment destination.

During a ceremony held to honour the project team, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi commended their efforts and contributions to sustainable development, noting that the achievement reflects the Department’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and adopting innovative solutions that enhance operational practices and create new opportunities for developing the investment ecosystem.

He noted that the “Smart Investment Maps” project marks a significant advancement in the use of geospatial data and advanced analytics to transform information into strategic insights that support decision-making and improve the efficiency of planning and investment opportunity management.

He added that the Department continues to advance its digital transformation agenda by expanding the adoption of advanced technologies and harnessing artificial intelligence to strengthen Ajman’s competitiveness and enhance the investor experience.

Dr Hamdan Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Department, delivered a detailed presentation outlining the project’s objectives, implementation phases and key achievements. He noted that the project received the award after meeting the relevant criteria and requirements and demonstrating outstanding results.

Ajman Municipality & Planning Department continues to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions to develop its operational ecosystem, improve service delivery and project efficiency, and harness data and emerging technologies to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers and investors.

These efforts support the Department’s strategic objectives and align with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to build a smarter, more agile and proactive government ecosystem.