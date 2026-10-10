UAE National Guard rescues 22 people after oil tanker catches fire in Arabian Gulf

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Coast Guard Division of the UAE National Guard Command has rescued 22 Asian nationals after a fire broke out aboard an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.

The rescue operation followed a report from the tanker’s crew about a fire on board. The Coast Guard Division immediately activated its response procedures, located the tanker and reached the vessel, rescuing all 22 crew members.

The rescued individuals received the necessary first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All were reported to be in stable health.

The operation underscores the high level of readiness and operational efficiency of National Guard personnel, as well as their continued commitment to responding swiftly to maritime incidents and emergencies, helping protect lives and enhance security and safety in international waters.