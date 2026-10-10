Dubai Holding Entertainment launches ‘Truly Amazing’ season, unveiling new attractions across 20 destinations

DUBAI, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Entertainment has launched its annual “Truly Amazing” entertainment season, bringing together 20 destinations, attractions and experiences under one unified campaign for the first time, as part of its efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for tourism, leisure and entertainment.

The season was launched during a media event held on Friday at Dubai Parks and Resorts, attended by Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, and Ramy Mashini, Vice President – Operations, alongside representatives of the media.

The event featured the unveiling of the new Lamborghini Racing Simulator at The World of RIVERLAND, offering visitors an immersive motorsport experience. The attraction joins a diverse range of entertainment offerings, including bowling, dining venues and interactive activities designed for families, friends and adventure enthusiasts.

In exclusive statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Fernando Eiroa outlined Dubai Holding Entertainment’s strategic priorities for the next three to five years, highlighting continued investment in existing destinations, innovative entertainment experiences, enhanced guest services and sustainable growth.

“Our priority is to keep developing our existing destinations, strengthening the experiences, facilities and services we offer, so that each one stays relevant and gives guests new reasons to return,” Eiroa said.

He emphasised that the group will continue investing in destinations and innovative experiences that reflect Dubai’s reputation for quality and innovation, while maintaining a clear focus on strategic planning, visitor satisfaction and long-term growth.

Eiroa explained that the launch of “Truly Amazing” represents a milestone in the group’s approach to promoting its entertainment portfolio.

“For the first time, it brings the whole Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio together in one season, and one campaign,” he told WAM.

He noted that in previous years, each destination implemented its own promotional campaigns, whereas the new initiative showcases the group’s complete range of entertainment experiences under a unified identity throughout the year.

The campaign aims to encourage residents and international visitors to explore multiple destinations, discover new experiences and share memorable moments across Dubai Holding Entertainment’s diverse attractions.

Eiroa said the group measures its performance through several key indicators, including visitor footfall, guest satisfaction, repeat visitation and its ability to attract new audiences throughout the year.

He stressed that the group prioritises guest value and the quality of entertainment experiences, without disclosing numerical growth targets that have not been officially confirmed.

Discussing the company’s international markets, Eiroa highlighted the importance of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as a major source of visitors seeking family holidays and entertainment experiences.

He noted that Dubai’s wide variety of attractions provides compelling reasons for travellers from the region to plan dedicated leisure trips, while the group continues expanding its international reach through strategic partnerships and distribution channels.

Eiroa added that the group remains responsive to evolving tourism trends and market developments, adopting a flexible approach to meeting visitor expectations without identifying specific high-growth markets in the absence of confirmed data.

Looking ahead to 2027, he revealed that Dubai Holding Entertainment is continuing to develop new projects and experiences, alongside refreshing existing attractions, activities and live shows.

He said additional projects are currently under development and will be announced once their details have been officially finalised.

Eiroa further emphasised the group’s contribution to Dubai’s tourism ambitions, noting that its diversified portfolio enhances the emirate’s entertainment offering and encourages international visitors to explore more attractions and extend their stays.

He highlighted Global Village’s multicultural experiences, Dubai Parks and Resorts’ combination of family entertainment and hospitality, and attractions such as The Green Planet, The View at The Palm, ROXY Cinemas, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Coca-Cola Arena as important components of Dubai’s evolving tourism landscape.

He also pointed to accommodation options including Lapita Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel and T-Rex Glamping, which transform traditional theme park visits into extended family holidays and staycation experiences.

In separate exclusive statements to WAM, Ramy Mashini said GCC countries remain among Dubai Holding Entertainment’s most important markets, alongside the UAE’s domestic market and international visitors from Europe, Asia and East Asia.

He explained that the group maintains a presence in international markets through representative offices, tourism partnerships and distribution channels, while working closely with relevant tourism authorities to respond to changing travel patterns and visitor demand.

Mashini noted that the group’s diversified destinations cater to different nationalities, age groups, interests and budgets, offering experiences that range from children’s attractions and educational activities to adventure rides, live entertainment and family hospitality.

He said UAE citizens and residents represent an important segment of repeat visitors, supported by annual passes, promotional offers and family-focused experiences.

School visits also account for an important part of demand, with educational institutions across the UAE organising trips to attractions including LEGOLAND Dubai, MOTIONGATE Dubai and The Green Planet.

Mashini highlighted growing interest among visitors in combining several activities within a single trip, explaining that Dubai Parks and Resorts allows guests to enjoy theme parks, restaurants, attractions and entertainment experiences in one integrated destination.

He added that flexible packages and cross-destination offers are helping encourage longer visits and repeat attendance, including packages connecting experiences at Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The World of RIVERLAND is introducing new entertainment activities, including bowling and the Lamborghini Racing Simulator, alongside 14 entertainment experiences designed to provide families and friends with a full day of activities.

The Lamborghini Racing Simulator was unveiled during Friday’s media event, providing an interactive racing experience for motorsport enthusiasts and adding to the destination’s growing portfolio of attractions.

Global Village is preparing to welcome visitors for its 31st season on 14th October, featuring new entertainment, restaurants and live performances.

One of Dubai’s major multicultural attractions, Global Village brings together international cultures through shopping, performances, dining and family entertainment, offering more than 250 food options inspired by cuisines from around the world.

Meanwhile, Dubai Parks and Resorts reopened for the new season on 7th October, bringing together major theme parks, restaurants, accommodation facilities and entertainment attractions.

The destination includes MOTIONGATE Dubai, the Middle East’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, and Real Madrid World, which features more than 40 attractions, including the 460-foot Star Flyer.

LEGOLAND Dubai offers approximately 15,000 LEGO models constructed from 60 million LEGO bricks, alongside interactive attractions designed for children and families.

The wider resort also includes LEGOLAND Water Park, The World of RIVERLAND and multiple hospitality options.

Mashini highlighted the resort’s three accommodation offerings, including the 550-room Lapita Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel and T-Rex Glamping.

Introduced last year, T-Rex Glamping offers dinosaur-themed accommodation in tents that can host up to eight guests, complemented by evening entertainment, outdoor cinema experiences and activities for children and families.

Guests staying at the resort’s accommodation facilities can also benefit from access to its theme parks, providing an integrated leisure and hospitality experience.

Mashini said digital communication plays an increasingly important role in attracting younger audiences, with platforms such as TikTok and Instagram becoming key channels for showcasing new attractions and experiences.

He noted that the group also maintains regular communication with annual pass holders through newsletters, promotions and updates, alongside radio, television and other digital platforms.

He stressed that repeat visitors and personal recommendations contribute significantly to the popularity of the group’s attractions.

Mashini also described competition in the entertainment sector as a positive driver of innovation, saying Dubai’s global standing as a tourism destination encourages operators to continuously improve their services and develop distinctive experiences.

Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio includes Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel at 250 metres, and The View at The Palm, located 240 metres above ground on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower, offering panoramic 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

Other attractions include Coca-Cola Arena, the Middle East’s first and largest fully air-conditioned indoor multipurpose arena; Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai’s first waterpark; and ROXY Cinemas, which features ROXY Xtreme, the largest cinema screen in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Green Planet Dubai offers an indoor tropical rainforest experience housing thousands of plants and animals, while the group’s dining portfolio includes restaurants and themed culinary attractions across its entertainment destinations.

Visitors can enjoy immersive dining experiences at MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World and The World of RIVERLAND, panoramic views at Ain Dubai and The View at The Palm, and tropical rainforest-inspired dining at JNGL restaurant inside The Green Planet.

The group’s activities also extend to the media sector through Arabian Radio Network (ARN), which reaches more than four million listeners weekly through nine radio stations broadcasting in six languages.

Its portfolio additionally includes MPN, which connects brands and audiences through media platforms, content and commercial advertising solutions.

Eiroa stressed that Dubai Holding Entertainment’s strength lies not only in the scale of its portfolio but also in the diversity of experiences it provides and the role its destinations play in people’s lives.

For residents, he noted, many of the group’s attractions have become part of Dubai’s lifestyle, while international visitors regard them as an important part of their experience of the city.

Through the “Truly Amazing” season, Dubai Holding Entertainment aims to celebrate these experiences while offering residents and tourists new opportunities to discover the emirate’s entertainment, cultural, sporting and leisure attractions throughout the year.