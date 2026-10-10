Qidfa opens Emirates Villages Run Series 2026

FUJAIRAH, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, the Emirates Villages Run Series 2026 kicked off today in Qidfa, Fujairah.

Organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, the series features seven races across seven villages nationwide and runs until 5 December.

Qidfa marked the opening stop of the series’ second edition, which combines sport, exploration and tourism, offering participants and visitors opportunities to discover the natural, cultural and heritage assets of Emirates villages. The initiative forms part of the Council’s efforts to strengthen community participation and support local development.

The winners of the opening race were honoured by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Mohamed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and a number of officials from government entities and councils across the UAE.

The opening race attracted participants from various segments of the community. The second edition targets 1,000 participants per race, compared with a target of 500 per race in the inaugural edition, reflecting the series’ expansion and its commitment to enabling more members of the community to experience running and discover Emirates villages.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said, “The Emirates Villages Run Series 2026 is grounded in a firm belief that every village has a story worth telling, assets worth discovering and local talent deserving of greater opportunities. From Qidfa, we continue to use sport to connect people with these villages and showcase their natural, cultural and heritage diversity.”

He added, “We are committed to ensuring that the series’ impact extends to village communities by providing opportunities for home-based businesses, farmers and women artisans to showcase their products and reach wider audiences. This supports local economies and strengthens their role as active partners in development.”

The second edition features ADNOC as the main partner for the second consecutive year, supporting community initiatives that encourage healthy, active lifestyles and contribute to enhancing quality of life in Emirates villages.

The series retains its distinctive “journey” concept, taking participants from one village to another to discover their diverse landscapes, cultures and heritage. Accompanying its rounds is “Rahhal”, the houbara-inspired character and ambassador of the Emirates Villages Run Series, embodying its identity and strengthening audience engagement. The character draws inspiration from the houbara’s place in the UAE’s desert environment and its connection to the country’s heritage, symbolising patience, adaptability, travel and exploration.

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation also participated in the series’ activities to raise awareness of the houbara and its significance in the UAE’s natural heritage, highlighting the importance of protecting it for future generations. The Fund’s participation forms part of its efforts to introduce the public to the houbara and promote community awareness of biodiversity conservation through engagement with participants and visitors at the series’ stops across all seven emirates.

The National Agricultural Centre also participated in organising the “Farmers’ Markets” accompanying the series, highlighting the agricultural sector’s role in economic development. The markets featured local farmers, home-based businesses and women artisans, providing opportunities to showcase and market locally produced goods.

They also highlighted the quality of local produce and the skills of village communities, strengthening the series’ economic and community impact across the host locations.

The series continues with its second round in Lahbab, Dubai, on 17 October, followed by Wadi Al Helo, Sharjah, on 24 October; Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain, on 31 October; Masfout, Ajman, on 14 November; Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah, on 28 November; and the final round in Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi, on 5 December.

The second edition introduces two new destinations, Lahbab and Wadi Al Helo, expanding the journey of discovery through Emirates villages and offering opportunities to explore more of their tourism and cultural assets, as part of the Council’s efforts to advance balanced development and empower local communities.