Singapore qualifying tightens F1 title race before Abu Dhabi finale

SINGAPORE, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship entered a decisive phase as competition intensified during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the season, setting the stage for Sunday's race and highlighting the closely matched performances of teams and drivers as the championship approaches its conclusion.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen secured pole position with a strong performance, ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified fourth, keeping the battle for the drivers' and constructors' titles open heading into the final rounds.

Qualifying saw closely contested positions throughout the field, with several drivers improving their times in the closing stages. Technical penalties also reshaped the starting grid, adding further unpredictability to the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, known for its limited overtaking opportunities and challenging conditions.

Alpine's French driver Pierre Gasly delivered a strong qualifying performance and will start seventh following the application of penalties. His teammate Franco Colapinto will be looking to recover lost ground after technical issues disrupted his preparations.

Following Singapore, attention will turn to the remaining rounds of the championship, which concludes in the UAE with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in November.

The season finale will determine the final drivers' and constructors' standings, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as the traditional closing venue for the world's premier motorsport championship.