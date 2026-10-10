Kremlin says Putin shows understanding of US proposals to ease Ukraine tensions

CAPITALS, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed understanding of some US proposals aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday evening, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the call, initiated by Trump, was largely devoted to efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He said Putin had responded with understanding to several proposals put forward by Washington to reduce tensions.

Peskov also said Putin had conveyed Tehran's position on a possible settlement of the conflict involving Iran, following consultations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The two leaders held two meetings on the sidelines of a summit in Turkmenistan.

Following the call, Trump announced an agreement for Russia to supply hundreds of thousands of tonnes of diesel to the United States and international markets in return for a temporary easing of sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the decision, arguing that sanctions relief would provide Russia with additional funds to sustain its military operations.

Germany reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining European sanctions against Russia and continuing its support for Ukraine. The position was reiterated by government spokesman Stefan Kornelius and Economy Minister Katherina Reiche. Separately, Zelenskyy said Ukraine expected to receive Finnish ammunition for its F-16 fighter jets following discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces had suffered approximately 1,535 military casualties over the previous 24 hours. It also reported capturing the settlements of Lukashove and Lobanivka in the Kharkiv region, striking port infrastructure and a military cargo vessel heading towards Odesa, and shooting down 725 drones and two HIMARS rockets.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed head of the Luhansk region, separately reported that four civilians had been killed and five others wounded in Ukrainian shelling.

On the Ukrainian side, the State Emergency Service said the death toll from Russian airstrikes on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia had risen to 15, including three children, with another 16 people injured. Ukraine's General Staff also reported strikes on an oil pumping and distribution facility in Russia's Samara region.