Russia eases diesel curbs; US releases 4m reserve barrels

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia announced on Saturday that it had lifted some restrictions on diesel exports with immediate effect, following an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to allow Russian diesel supplies to reach US and international markets.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement that domestic production was sufficient to meet the country's needs in full while maintaining agreed export volumes to global markets.

The announcement coincided with a decision by the US Department of Energy to authorise an emergency exchange of up to four million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to address supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Isaias.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the department was moving swiftly to support refinery operations, minimise fuel supply disruptions and ensure American households and businesses continued to have access to affordable, reliable and secure energy.