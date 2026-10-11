6th Annual TRENDS Conference begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 6th Annual TRENDS Conference, organised by TRENDS Global, part of TRENDS Group, in coordination with its international offices across 26 countries, will begin on Monday at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi under the theme Sustainable Security: The Post-War Future of the Middle East, bringing together officials, experts, researchers and thought leaders from the UAE, the region and around the world.

The conference will be attended by Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairman of the Council’s Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee; Ambassador Mike Waltz, US Representative to the United Nations; and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), alongside political, military, academic and media figures.

The conference will open with keynote addresses by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi; Ambassador Mike Waltz; and Admiral Brad Cooper.

This will be followed by a special discussion session featuring Mike Pompeo, moderated by Becky Anderson, anchor at CNN International and Managing Editor of CNN’s Abu Dhabi.

The conference will feature four interconnected main sessions exploring sustainable security and the future of the region. Speakers will include political, military, academic and media figures from the United States, the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Arab countries, alongside leaders and experts from the UAE, providing an international platform for exchanging perspectives on the future of regional security and ways to address interconnected transformations and risks.