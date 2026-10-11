Emirati AI experts to explore AI ecosystem in China

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Experts Programme – Artificial Intelligence Track (NEP-AI) has announced a study visit by 16 Emirati artificial intelligence experts to Beijing and Shanghai to engage directly with leading research institutions and technology companies. The visit will examine how China translates advanced research into entrepreneurship, commercial applications and AI deployment at scale.

Taking place from 12th to 16th October, the five-day international study visit will be held under the theme “AI Governance, Smart Nation Systems and Digital Government”. The visit will explore how AI policy, advanced technologies and digital systems can support national priorities and the delivery of government services.

In Beijing and Shanghai, the programme will include engagements with Zhipu.ai, a prominent Chinese artificial intelligence company and research lab; China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT); ByteDance, a multinational internet technology company; AgiBot, an artificial intelligence and robotics company; and Agentrix, an enterprise AI operating system.

Visiting these organisations will give the delegation exposure to different layers of China’s AI ecosystem.

The China visit is one of three international study visits within NEP-AI, exposing participants to different approaches to AI research, policy, commercialisation and deployment across leading global technology ecosystems.

The 16 NEP-AI participants will be accompanied by six NEP alumni and Fellows, who will contribute their experience from previous NEP cohorts and take part in discussions and knowledge exchange throughout the visit.