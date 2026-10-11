Nepal urges evacuations after landslide triggers flooding

KATHMANDU, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nepali authorities urged villagers to evacuate to safer areas on Sunday after a landslide triggered flooding in the central part of the country, sweeping away houses and damaging infrastructure, with no casualties reported.

A landslide in Chumnubri village in Gorkha district, about 100 kilometres west of Kathmandu, blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, causing flooding downstream.

Authorities said about a dozen houses, two suspension bridges and a highway bridge connecting Gorkha with neighbouring Dhading district had been swept away, while a hydroelectric project camp was damaged.