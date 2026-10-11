ICBA concludes first-of-its-kind programme linking Dubai training with field application in Uzbekistan

NUKUS, Uzbekistan, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) has concluded its first-of-its-kind Knowledge and Training Exchange Programme for Agricultural Sustainability, connecting specialised training in Dubai with field application in Nukus, Uzbekistan.

Funded by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the programme aimed to build local expertise in operating integrated production systems and adapting them to the needs of areas affected by salinity, water scarcity and land degradation.

The programme forms part of the scale-up phase of the ADFD-funded project, “Development of Sustainable Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan”. The project aims to improve smallholder farmers’ livelihoods and promote more sustainable and diversified agricultural production, alongside capacity development, value chain development and improved market access.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture, said, “We want the knowledge participants acquire to translate into the practical ability to implement agricultural solutions and adapt them to their communities’ needs. This is why the programme was designed to link training in Dubai with field application in Uzbekistan, giving local professionals the expertise needed to expand the use of integrated production systems. With funding from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and in collaboration with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, we are working to ensure that this expertise contributes to the development of viable agricultural enterprises that support smallholder farmers’ livelihoods in areas affected by salinity, water scarcity and land degradation.”

The programme comprised two complementary phases. The first took place at ICBA’s headquarters in Dubai from 21st to 23rd September and was designed to train ten specialists from Uzbekistan in the principles, design and operation of integrated aqua-agriculture systems. Practical training introduced participants to the scientific and technical aspects of these systems, preparing them to apply the knowledge in their local context.

The second phase took place in Nukus on 5th and 6th October, with 16 participants attending laboratory sessions and field activities focused on integrated systems combining aquaculture, crop production and spirulina cultivation. Training covered system operation, as well as spirulina cultivation, harvesting and drying, with an emphasis on implementation requirements and adaptation to local conditions.

This progression from specialised training to field practice connects scientific knowledge with operational requirements, building local expertise to manage these systems and adapt them to available resources and production needs. Developing this expertise is essential to sustaining the use of agricultural solutions and expanding their adoption in areas facing environmental and agricultural production challenges.

The programme complements the Farmers’ and Agro-Entrepreneurs Accelerator in Karakalpakstan, which supports product and value chain development and strengthens market access. Combining technical training with business skills helps equip farmers and agro-entrepreneurs to translate agricultural solutions into viable enterprises and strengthens opportunities to attract investment for expansion.

The programme reflects ICBA’s commitment to connecting scientific research with capacity development and practical application, in collaboration with national institutions and development partners, to support sustainable agriculture and improve livelihoods in communities affected by salinity, water scarcity and land degradation.