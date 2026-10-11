University of Sharjah, Rubu’ Qarn to empower youngsters, emerging leaders

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) and Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for strategic cooperation to strengthen their social and developmental roles in empowering young people and emerging leaders and in developing their leadership and creative capacities.

The agreement was signed at the University by Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn.

Prof. Agamy said, “The University is not an entity isolated from society. Its value extends beyond its walls to reach society and influence it. This is the approach instilled by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, when he established Sharjah University City and provided it with all the elements that make it integrated, allowing it to become embedded in society and have a positive impact. This approach is supported and reinforced today by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah.”

Prof. Agamy added that UOS currently offers 159 academic programmes, all of which contribute directly or indirectly to preparing a generation capable of assuming leadership and innovation. He commended Rubu’ Qarn’s role in supporting the University’s mission through its programmes and said the partnership is expected to yield additional high-quality initiatives that benefit young people, emerging leaders and society more broadly.

Sheikha Jawaher said, “I am pleased to be at the University and to sign this memorandum, which is in line with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the importance of community partnerships. We hope that this agreement will be the beginning of greater future cooperation and partnership.”

She added that cooperation with UOS would play a major role in developing young people’s skills. The agreement, she said, opens the door to developing specialised training and educational programmes, provides members and graduates of Rubu’ Qarn with educational and academic opportunities, and involves university students in the foundation’s initiatives and volunteer and community programmes, thereby strengthening their spirit of initiative and sense of social responsibility.

The areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include conducting joint scientific and applied research on leadership, innovation and talent development; launching research scholarships and joint awards; establishing business incubators, accelerators and innovation laboratories; and supporting social entrepreneurship and youth projects. The parties will also design specialised training programmes in leadership, project management and future skills, and develop specialised programmes in artificial intelligence, data analytics and emerging technologies.

The agreement further calls for developing joint digital platforms to manage programmes and measure their impact, exchanging faculty members, experts and trainers, supporting the production of media and creative content for young people, and coordinating the organisation of relevant conferences and forums.